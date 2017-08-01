We'll give you a personalized learning plan with the recommended key skills to master. You'll be able to track your progress against this plan and add courses whenever you decide you want to learn something new!

Your future is programmable.

Upgrade to Codecademy Pro to learn in-demand skills and advance in your career.

$60,109

$76,209

Average salary for professionals who can build websites.

Average salary for professionals who know React or Rails.

Projects

Terms of Service

Made in NYC © 2017 Codecademy

A Personalized Learning Plan

Our advisors are experienced coders who are ready to help you at a moment’s notice. Contact them via live chat and they’ll review your code, debug your issues, and help you get unstuck!

Live Help From Advisors

With programming, there’s no substitute for actually building something. We’ve created realistic projects to teach you how to apply what you’re learning in a hands-on, practical way. Completing projects will help you solidify your learning.

Real World Projects

Quizzes are a great way to test how much you’ve learned and how much you’re retaining. With Codecademy Pro, you can quiz yourself at regular intervals to make sure you’re ready to move on to the next topic.

Access to Quizzes

Membership Solidify your skills with extra practice and support in any Codecademy course. From $16.66 – $19.99 monthly

Programs Enroll in accelerated programs to master job-ready skills. Programs start at $199

Take the next step.

Intensives are accelerated, high-touch programs that teach you job-ready skills fast.

Build Websites from Scratch Codecademy Pro Intensive Design and build 16 pixel-perfect websites in this accelerated 10 week program. $199

Build Front-End Applications Codecademy Pro Intensive Build powerful interactive front-end applications using JavaScript and ReactJS, a new technology used by Netflix and Airbnb. $199

Build Websites from Scratch M+ Codecademy Pro Intensive Pair with a mentor for a fully personalized 10-week journey in building your own websites. $499

Build Back-End APIs Launches Fall 2017 Learn to build pixel-perfect websites from scratch in this accelerated 10 week program. Learn back-end web development with ExpressJS. Build an API that can be used by a front-end or mobile app.

Commit with Codecademy.

Codecademy Pro members instantly unlock extra quizzes and projects for every course in the catalog.

MEMBERSHIP

Track your progress along popular learning paths.

Live chat with our team of advisors while you learn.

Get early access to courses before they launch.

“I learned more than I thought I could. Now I’m leading entire teams of developers with the skills I’ve learned.”

Jorge Tovar | Codecademy Pro Intensive Learner

Codecademy Pro Intensives

Codecademy Pro Intensives with 1-on-1 Mentorship

Build Full Stack Web Apps Launches Winter 2017 Build powerful interactive full stack applications. Learn MongoDB, ReactJS, ExpressJS, and NodeJS.

Build Front-End Applications M+ Launches Fall 2017 Pair with a mentor for a fully personalized 10-week journey in building interactive web apps.

Quality Assurance Engineering Launches Winter 2017 Learn to build pixel-perfect websites from scratch in this accelerated 10 week program. Write tests for complex full-stack apps to eliminate bugs even as your codebase grows.

Accountability

Expert Feedback

Community

UPGRADE NOW